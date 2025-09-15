Nature Drive Fire breaks out in Lolo, triggers multi-agency response

LOLO — The Nature Drive Fire was discovered near the area of Nature Dr and Sapphire Dr in Lolo at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Sunday — triggering a multi-agency response, according to the DNRC's fire map.

East Missoula Rural Fire Department assisted Missoula Rural Fire District, Florence Fire & EMS and the City of Missoula Fire Department in firefighting efforts.

Around 9:28 p.m., the fire was turned over to the Montana DNRC and all other agencies were released from the scene, according to East Missoula Rural Fire Department's Facebook page.

The fire has since been been removed from the DNRC's fire map, but we will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.