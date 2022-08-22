Some new growth reported on Weasel Fire

A wildfire on both sides of the US-Canadian border has now burned a total of 4,781 acres and is 20% contained.

The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka and has since spread into Canada.

Fire managers report that 2,150 acres have burned in northwest Montana and 2,631 acres have burned in Canada.

The fire is burning in heavy dense fuels in difficult terrain.

MTN News

The blaze has burned across road 114A and is heading south towards the 2017 Weasel Fire, Just south of Frozen Lake.

Fire managers report there has been minimal fire behavior with creeping, smoldering and isolated torching of trees.

US Forest Service Road #319 (Therriault Lakes Road) to the Weasel Cabin is closed.

USFS Road #114 to Polebridge remains open until Aug. 22 when the road will be closed due to road construction unrelated to the fire.

The Weasel Fire was sparked by lightning on July 30.