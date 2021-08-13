New management team takes over at Granite Pass Complex fires

LOLO PASS — A team has taken over at the Granite Pass Complex fires with command transferred from the Northern Rockies Type 1 Team to a Missoula Ranger District Type 3 Team.

The Granite Pass Complex fires have seen little change with a total of 5,758 acres burned and are 15% contained.

A fire information line at (406) 624-9176 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

MTN News

A total of 33 structures are threatened by the Granite Pass Complex. There are 155 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blazes.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

BM Hill Fire: 4,882 acres, located approximately 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and one-half mile west of Highway 12. There was a small increase in fire activity due to hot and dry conditions on Thursday. A local Type 1 helicopter performed several bucket-drops along Granite Creek Road (#9942) to suppress a group of torching trees. Crews continued to implement direct suppression actions on hotspots within the fire perimeter revealed by the return of warm and dry weather conditions. The heavy equipment taskforce continued to make progress on constructing indirect line toward the southwest end of the fire, utilizing old trails and other features.

Today, work will continue along Granite Creek Road and the 595 Road to suppress isolated heat as fire activity increases. Additionally, crews will continue to patrol and monitor the control lines on the northeast side of the fire. Indirect line construction will continue toward Crooked Fork Creek on the southwest side of the fire. Firefighters will continue to scout and build direct line tying into roads and ridges where possible as they work toward Shotgun Creek.

Lolo National Forest

Lolo Creek Fire: 165 acres, located approximately one-quarter mile west of Highway 12 and one mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. Crews have completed control lines on the fire perimeter and the fire is in patrol status.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

Shotgun: 517 acres, located approximately two miles south of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center and four miles west of Highway 12.

Boulder Creek Fire: 175 acres, located approximately five miles west of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.

The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are in very remote, steep, and rugged terrain. Fire spread has been minimal due to the 2015 Boulder Fire scar where limited fuels are available. Road access has been granted through private land along the southern perimeter of the fire. Fire personnel are scouting roads and terrain features on both the Shotgun and Boulder Creek Fires to place effective indirect containment lines.