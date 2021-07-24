Watch
New wildfire sparks along Rock Creek near Missoula

Posted at 5:28 PM, Jul 24, 2021
Crew are responding Saturday evening to fire that has broken out on the east side of Rock Creek in the Brewster Creek drainage.

The Jumob Mine fire is only a half acre as of around 4 p.m. Saturday, and it is burning in dry timber, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Type 3 and Type 1 helicopters are conducting water bucket drops on the fire to keep the fire in check and slow any new growth. Helitack personnel are working on improving a helispot to assist suppression operations.

Firefighters are asking motorists to not stop on Rock Creek Road to take pictures helicopters and planes to avoid disrupting firefighting operations.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Read the full Facebook post from Lolo National Forest below:

