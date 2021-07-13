New wildfire sparks near Lolo Pass

MISSOULA — Firefighter and air resources are battling a new fire start on the Missoula Ranger District.

The Lee Creek Fire, reported today, is currently 1.3 acres in size and located approximately 1.5 miles northeast of Lolo Pass on the Montana/Idaho border, in the vicinity of Wagon Mountain.

A Type 1 Hotshot Crew is beginning suppression actions on the ground with assistance from two Type 1 helicopters conducting water bucket drops. The water drops have been effective in slowing the forward spread of the fire.

Additional fire information will be provided as it is known.