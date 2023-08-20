Niarada Fire burning near Elmo nears full containemnt

ELMO - Containment has once again grown at the Niarada Fire which is burning 12 miles west of Elmo.

The blaze is holding at 20,365 acres with containment growing from 90% to 95% as of Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

All pre-evacuation warnings for Elmo and Big Arm have been lifted. At one point, nearly 400 homes in the Elmo and Big Arm area were threatened.

Fire managers report the 300-plus personnel currently assigned will dwindle to just a few dozen in the coming days.

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation as well as in Lake, Flathead, and Sanders counties.