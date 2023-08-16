Niarada Fire holding at 20,365 acres; 81% contained

ELMO - Little change is being reported from the Niarada Fire which is burning 12 miles west of Elmo.

The blaze is holding at 20,365 acres with containment and remains 81% contained as of Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Fire managers report in the Niarada Fire remained relatively quiet Tuesday as crews continued to build line as direct as possible along the fire’s eastern edge closest to Elmo.

Structure protection crews remain outside Elmo near Big Arm, testing sprinkler systems and pumps while working with area landowners.

A pre-evacuation warning issued by the Lake County Sheriff's Office remains in effect for the following:



Alexander Road

Early Dawn Road

Spring Lane Road

Walking Horse Lane

Windward Heights Road

Wildhorse View

Buffalo Bridge Road

Saddle Drive

Island Butte Lane

Bridle Path

Ten Deuce Way

Cliffview Drive

Ricketts Road

The remainder of the town of Elmo is in READY status.

Meanwhile, most of the Mill Pocket Fire is in mop-up status as crews work to ensure the fire’s edge are cool and pose little to no threat to containment.

There are 372 people assigned to the Niarada and Mill Pocket fires which were sparked by lightning.