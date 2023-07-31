Niarada fire near Elmo draws eerie memories of last years Elmo Fire

ELMO — A large section of Highway 28 between Hot Springs and Elmo was closed into Monday due to the Niarada Fire.

And while that road has reopened with speed restrictions, the wildfire, which started Sunday morning, has already burned around 5,000 acres.

Fire crews are working hard to contain the Niarada Fire just west of Elmo which is growing in size, bringing back eerie memories of last year’s Elmo Fire, which blew up in size almost one year ago to this day.

“The same day and about the same time, and we were at home when both of them started and watched the smoke and went oh boy,” said Elmo-area resident Nola McMahon.

McMahon lives close to Elmo off Highway 28.

Her home was put under pre-evacuation orders Sunday night, she has her RV packed and loaded in case the wildfire grows closer.

“Have it ready, and we’re insured so if everything burns, we get the animals and ourselves and get out of there as soon as we can.”

The Niarada Fire started from a lightning strike 11 miles west of Elmo and is burning in steep and rugged terrain.

Fire crews are attacking the fire from both ground and air, utilizing single engine air tankers and helicopters.

“I feel confident that they are doing a good job and trying to do the best they can do, but of course you can’t stop the winds and we definitely had nice warm winds blowing last night and they’re starting to pick up now, but what do you do," added McMahon.