Niarada Fire near Elmo grows to 20,000 acres, containment at 25%

ELMO - The Niarada Fire 12 miles west of Elmo has grown from 18,366 acres to 20,365 acres with containment remaining at 25% as of Wednesday morning.

A community meeting to discuss the Big Knife, Niarada, and Mill Pocket fires will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center. The meeting will broadcast live on the CSKT Divison of Fire Facebook page.

Fire managers report that the blaze is beginning to become more active as the fuels continue to dry from last weekend's rain.

However, cloud cover on Tuesday helped keep relative humidity moderated fire activity, which allowed for some small firing operations to be successful near lines.

Structure protection crews are continuing to work outside Elmo towards Big Arm, and a night shift helps keep watch over changing conditions and fire behavior.

Additionally, firefighters working the Mill Pocket Fire continue to improve constructed firelines and are cooling hotspots in the steep slopes along the fire’s northwestern edge.

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving on Montana Highway 28 as firefighters and equipment are still working in the area.

The Niarada Fire was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023, after a storm went through the area.

There are 260 people assigned to the blazes.