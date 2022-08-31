No growth reported at East Fork 3 wildfire burning west of Lolo

LOLO - No growth is being reported at the East Fork 3 Fire which is burning off of US Highway 12 near the Montana/Idaho border.

The blaze — which was reported on Tuesday — has remained at two acres.

According to a Wednesday update from the Lolo National Forest, a rapid initial response is being credited with keeping the fire in check.

Several helicopters conducted water bucket drops which helped to slow the fire's spread while crews worked to gain access.

Two hotshot crews — including the Lolo Hotshots along with Missoula Ranger District firefighters — have identified spot fires and worked to contain them.

Fire managers say crews will continue to work on improving and strengthening the hand and saw line around the main fire and eliminating overhead hazards.

The East Fork 3 Fire is burning at the end and north of the East Fork Lolo Creek Road. It's 2.5 miles north of the Montana/Idaho state line.

No closures are in place. At this time, a radio communications repeater is the only infrastructure threatened.

People traveling on US Highway 12 or in the Lolo Hot Springs and Lolo Creek Campground areas may see or hear helicopters working.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.