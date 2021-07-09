No new wildfires reported on Bitterroot NF

HAMILTON — The fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest remains at “very high” as the hot and dry weather continues.

The latest update states firefighters have responded to and extinguished seven new lightning-caused wildfires from this week's thunderstorms.

All of the fires were kept under ½ an acre. No structures are threatened and there are no closures at this time.

According to forest officials, no new lightning strikes have been reported in the past 24 hours.

However, oftentimes, smoke is not visible until the next day or later, occasionally even weeks after a lightning strike.

There have been 32 wildfires on the Bitterroot National Forest to date; 13 human-caused and 19 lightning fires

Meanwhile, smoke from fires in Idaho and Washington is continuing to impact air quality. The latest air quality information can be found here.

