Open burning begins in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The General Outdoor Burning Season has opened in Missoula County.

People who are planning to burn are reminded that all outdoor burning requires a Missoula County outdoor burn permit, and the only material that may be disposed of by burning is untreated wood and vegetation generated onsite.

Permits cost $7 and can be purchased or renewed online or in person at most local fire protection agencies. Some agencies may be closed to the public due to COVID-19, so please call ahead.

Within Missoula City limits, parcels must be at least one acre or more in size to be eligible for an outdoor burn permit and recreational fires are banned year-round.

Additionally, inside the Missoula Air Stagnation Zone it is illegal to burn piles of leaves and grass because these burns are typically very smoky.

If you are within the Air Stagnation Zone, you may dispose of leaves and grass by composting them or delivering them to a facility such as Garden City Compost.