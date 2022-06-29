Outdoor burning closing on Flathead Indian Reservation

RONAN – The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Division of Fire will be restricting debris burning beginning on Friday, July 1, 2022.

People who performed outdoor burning burned this spring are being asked to check on their piles to make sure they are fully extinguished.

While there are no restrictions at this time, fire officials are urging people to be careful with campfires and check for restrictions before recreating in the outdoors.

People with questions can contact the CSKT Division of Fire at (406) 676-2550.