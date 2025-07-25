MISSOULA — The Observation Point Fire south of Hamilton broke out on Thursday afternoon and quickly spread, forcing evacuations in the area.
PHOTOS: Observation Point Fire
The Observation Point Fire sparked south of Hamilton on July 24, 2025, forcing evacuations.
