Evacuations underway for Observation Point/Coyote Coulee/Lost Horse wildfire burning near Hamilton

Update: July 24, 2025, 4:08 p.m.-

The wildfire has now grown more than 53 acres, according to the DNRC's Interactive Fire Map. The DNRC is calling the wildfire the Observation Point Incident.

If you are in the areas affected, prepare for evacuations immediately.

We will continue to keep you updated.

Update: July 24, 2025, 3:49 p.m.-

Discover Bitterroot National Forest's Facebook page is calling the fire the Observation Point Fire. There are multiple names circulating for this incident.

According to their Facebook, it is located up Lost Horse on the Darby-Sula Ranger District, one mile South West of the Coyote Coulee Trailhead.

The fire is estimated to be five acres and is actively burning in grass and timber. Three engines and 30 firefighters are currently on scene fighting the blaze/ Two helicopters are also assisting with aerial water drops. There are two air tankers in route from Missoula.

Multiple engines from Valley fire departments are also on scene helping protect nearby structures.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Original story: July 24, 2025, 3:05 p.m.-

The Ravalli County Sheriff's office is currently evacuating residents in and near the 1000 block of Lost Horse Road because of the Coyote Coulee/Lost Horse wildfire.

Deputies are contacting residents personally, but anyone located near the fire should prepare for evacuations immediately.

Prepare pets, medications and important documents. Make sure you have a second safe location to relocate to. As of 1:30 p.m., the fire has burned three acres.

We will continue to keep you updated as the situation develops.