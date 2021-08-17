Pine Grove Fire: evacuations ordered for Zortman-area residents

GREAT FALLS — The Phillips County Sheriff's Office said just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday that incident command for the Pine Grove Fire has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for Zortman-area residents.

Law enforcement officers will be going door to door to advise residents to evacuate the area. High winds will be pushing the fire to the Zortman area. Please take essentials only and evacuate to Malta to the old National Guard armory.

As of Monday night, the Pine Grove Fire had burned an estimated 5,000 acres. The fire was discovered at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a spokeswoman for Fort Belknap said there were two fires - the Pine Grove Fire, and another one is in the agency; Fort Belknap officials said at about 7:25 p.m. that the agency-side fire has been contained, and crews were mopping up.