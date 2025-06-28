Pre-evacuation orders lifted for Early Dawn Fire near Big Arm

MISSOULA — The pre-evacuation orders for a wildfire that exploded Friday evening north of Polson have been lifted.

The Early Dawn Fire is estimated at 90 acres as Saturday's weather assists firefighting efforts, according to CSKT Division of Fire's public information officer C.T. Camel.

The wildfire was sparked by fireworks just before 5 p.m. Friday at a residence southwest of Big Arm.

The flames quickly spread from the grass into the timber triggering pre-evacuation orders for homes on Early Dawn Drive.

The fire caused a massive response as several volunteer fire departments from Big Arm to Chief Cliff responded.

Air tankers were ordered from Washington along with a helicopter from Helena.

Conditions improved considerably in the following hours as Early Dawn Drive residents were allowed back home around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Five smokejumpers stayed on the fire overnight along with some engines, according to Camel.

He added that Saturday's outlook appeared positive.

"The fire's looking pretty good right now," Camel said. "The cloud cover and cooler temperatures are definitely helping them."

Fire officials are urging caution as the 4th of July holiday approaches with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees next week.

The public is asked to secure all chains and make sure campfires are extinguished.

"One less spark, one less wildfire," Camel said.

