Prescribed wildland, essential agriculture burning season open in Missoula County

MISSOULA - Prescribed wildland and essential agriculture burning within Missoula County is open.

However, the burning of yard waste and piles is prohibited due to air quality effects.

Prescribed wildland burning occurs on forested land or undeveloped rangeland to improve habitat and range conditions, reduce slash from logging, and improve forest regeneration.

Essential agriculture burning occurs on a farm or ranch to remove excess vegetation from cultivated fields and improve range/wildlife habitat.

For landowners that fall within the Prescribed Wildland or Essential Agriculture categories, a burn permit is still required and needs to be activated on the day of your burn.

Burn permits can be obtained at https://app.egovmt.com/burnpermit/ and permits must be activated for each day and location you are burning.

The fire danger is currently "low" in Missoula County.

Burning within Missoula City Limits is prohibited unless you own more than one acre of land.