Public meeting planned to discuss Colt Fire

MISSOULA - Officials are planning to host a public meeting on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to discuss the Colt Fire which is burning northwest of Seeley Lake.

The meeting will take place from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Seeley Lake Elementary School.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for the following locations:



Highway 83 between mile marker 31 (Beaver Creek Road) south to mile marker 27, including residences in Rovero Flats.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for the following locations:

Residences on Beaver Creek Road (near the summit).

Residences on the north and south ends of Lake Inez

MTN News

The American Red Cross has a shelter for evacuees at the Blackfoot Community Bible Church in Ovando on standby in case it is needed.