Public meeting set to discuss Hay Creek fire

Posted at 3:42 PM, Aug 10, 2021
POLEBRIDGE — A community meeting to discuss the Hay Creek fire burning near Polebridge will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Sondreson Hall.

The wildfire has grown slightly over the past few days and stands at 2,894 acres with containment growing to 23%.

Residences on North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge remain under an Evacuation Warning.

Glacier National Park has issued an Evacuation Warning for the North Fork area north of Logging Creek.

Fire managers note that the potential for fire spread early this week is low, but fuels will dry out as the week progresses. Two Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the fire will be taking a more active role as the weather improves

Area road and trail closures remain in effect.

There are 221 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Hay Creek Fire which was reported on July 21 and is burning in the North Fork area of the Flathead National Forest.

