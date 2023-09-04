Rain to move over East Fork Fire burning south of Eureka

The East Fork Fire burning south of Eureka has burned 5,162 acres with 35% containment. The fire was sparked by lightning on July 30th.

Currently, firefighters are using equipment to improve damaged roads and surfaces to pre-fire conditions.

On the northern edge of the fire, crews constructed a fire line where it was safe to do so. Firefighters utilizing heavy equipment are working around the fire, clearing and brushing previously constructed fuel breaks.

Hand crews will continue to mop up and patrol along the eastern perimeter. In the southern part of the fire, the crews are actively monitoring the fire with the goal being to get all hand lines connected to prevent the fire from moving outside its current area. An infra-red flight is planned for Tuesday.

Rain chances ramp up considerably Monday as a storm system passes through the region, with ¼ inch of precipitation expected.

Highs Monday are expected to be in the high 50s and humidity is in the 70% range.

Tuesday, there will be leftover showers giving way to partly cloudy skies and temps will be the same as Monday, with the humidity going down later in the day.

The fire is continuing to creep and smolder, mainly in the Avent and Blessing Creek areas. Heavy canopy may prevent precipitation from reaching the ground in the fire area.

There are still road and area closures in place in both the Kootenai and Flathead National Forests around the East Fork Fire. See the Kootenai National Forest and Flathead National Forest websites for the most current closure information and maps.

Total Personnel: 545 Engines: 9 Helicopters: 2 Hand Crews: 8

