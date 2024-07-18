Watch Now
Ravalli County instituting Stage II Fire Restrictions

MTN News
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jul 18, 2024

HAMILTON — The continued hot and dry weather prompted the Ravalli County Commission on Thursday to approve a move into Stage II Fire Restrictions.

The changes take effect on Friday, July 19 at 12:01 a.m.

The following acts are prohibited on private and county-managed lands under the Stage II Fire Restrictions:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material
  • The use of fireworks
  • Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:

  • Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, or firewood gathering
  • Outdoor welding or operating acetylene or other type torch with open flame
  • Using any explosive
  • A one-hour patrol in the work area is required following the cessation of all activities as identified in #1 - #3 above

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ or download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office app for mobile devices for more information on fire restrictions and wildfire preparedness.

