Ravalli County instituting Stage II Fire Restrictions

HAMILTON — The continued hot and dry weather prompted the Ravalli County Commission on Thursday to approve a move into Stage II Fire Restrictions.
The changes take effect on Friday, July 19 at 12:01 a.m.
The following acts are prohibited on private and county-managed lands under the Stage II Fire Restrictions:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material
- The use of fireworks
- Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails
The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:
- Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, or firewood gathering
- Outdoor welding or operating acetylene or other type torch with open flame
- Using any explosive
- A one-hour patrol in the work area is required following the cessation of all activities as identified in #1 - #3 above
Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ or download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office app for mobile devices for more information on fire restrictions and wildfire preparedness.
Wildfire Watch