Ravalli County instituting Stage II Fire Restrictions

HAMILTON — The continued hot and dry weather prompted the Ravalli County Commission on Thursday to approve a move into Stage II Fire Restrictions.

The changes take effect on Friday, July 19 at 12:01 a.m.



The following acts are prohibited on private and county-managed lands under the Stage II Fire Restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material

The use of fireworks

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:

Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, or firewood gathering

Outdoor welding or operating acetylene or other type torch with open flame

Using any explosive

A one-hour patrol in the work area is required following the cessation of all activities as identified in #1 - #3 above

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ or download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office app for mobile devices for more information on fire restrictions and wildfire preparedness.