Stage II and Stage I Fire Restrictions coming to Western Montana

MISSOULA — Fire Restrictions are set to go into effect across much of Western Montana as the hot and dry weather continues.

The Northern Rockies Coordinating Group made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.



Stage II Fire Restrictions to be implemented within the Missoula Restrictions Area:

Missoula, Sanders, Lake, and Ravalli counties

Montana state land and private classified as forested lands within Missoula, Sanders, Lake and Ravalli counties

Flathead Indian Reservation (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes)

All Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana with the exception of forest lands within the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness

All Lolo National Forest lands with the exception of forest lands within the Scapegoat Wilderness on the Seeley Lake Ranger District

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Fishing Access Sites, State Parks, and Wildlife Management Areas within Missoula, Sanders, Lake, and Ravalli counties

Bureau of Land Management lands in Missoula County within Missoula Restrictions Area

Stage 1 fire restrictions within the Missoula Restrictions Area:

Granite County – Went into effect July 16, 2024

Montana State land and private classified as forested land within Granite County, effective on the respective county implementation dates

Bureau of Land Management lands within Granite County within Missoula Restrictions Area

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Fishing Access Sites, State Parks, and Wildlife Management Areas within Granite County

Visit mtfireinfo.org for information on active fires, fire restrictions throughout Montana, and wildfire preparedness and prevention tips.