Stage II and Stage I Fire Restrictions coming to Western Montana

Posted at 1:35 PM, Jul 18, 2024

MISSOULA — Fire Restrictions are set to go into effect across much of Western Montana as the hot and dry weather continues.

The Northern Rockies Coordinating Group made the announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Stage II Fire Restrictions to be implemented within the Missoula Restrictions Area:

  • Missoula, Sanders, Lake, and Ravalli counties
  • Montana state land and private classified as forested lands within Missoula, Sanders, Lake and Ravalli counties
  • Flathead Indian Reservation (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes)
  • All Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana with the exception of forest lands within the Anaconda Pintler Wilderness
  • All Lolo National Forest lands with the exception of forest lands within the Scapegoat Wilderness on the Seeley Lake Ranger District
  • Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Fishing Access Sites, State Parks, and Wildlife Management Areas within Missoula, Sanders, Lake, and Ravalli counties
  • Bureau of Land Management lands in Missoula County within Missoula Restrictions Area

Stage 1 fire restrictions within the Missoula Restrictions Area:

  • Granite County – Went into effect July 16, 2024
  • Montana State land and private classified as forested land within Granite County, effective on the respective county implementation dates
  • Bureau of Land Management lands within Granite County within Missoula Restrictions Area
  • Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Fishing Access Sites, State Parks, and Wildlife Management Areas within Granite County

Visit mtfireinfo.org for information on active fires, fire restrictions throughout Montana, and wildfire preparedness and prevention tips.

