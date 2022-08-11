Ravalli County moving to Stage II fire restrictions

HAMILTON - Ravalli County is joining the Bitterroot National Forest in implementing Stage II free restrictions.

The hike in the fire danger takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

The following acts are prohibited from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am:

Operating any internal combustion engine.

Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.Using an explosive.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

Exemptions (note: an exemption does not absolve an individual or organization from liability or responsibility for any fire started by the exempted activity.)