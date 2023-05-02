Ravalli County officials on lookout for wildfire activity

HAMILTON – Several lightning strikes were reported on Tuesday afternoon in the Hamilton area.

The Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management reports lighting strikes were reported east of Hamilton.

A social media post states, “area fire managers will be monitoring these locations throughout the coming days for fire activity.”

Additionally, crews responded to a pair of out-of-control burns on Tuesday “as well as a few other fire calls related to the weather and lighting.”

People are being asked to be aware of current conditions when performing an outdoor burn and to activate burn permits.

The Bitterroot National Forest was reporting smoke was visible form a "presumed lightning-caused fire" south of Skalkaho Highway, west of Skalkaho-Rye #75 Road, near Blackbear Point.

Firefighters from the Darby Ranger Station are responding with an Initial Attack module and an engine.



