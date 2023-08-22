Recent rains slowing wildfire behavior in Northwest Montana

KALISPELL - The much-needed rain that fell on Monday, Aug. 22, 2023, across much of the area was very beneficial to fire crews.

Crews across western and Northwest Montana are working hard to make some headway on fires as the rain retarded fire activity.

Flathead County will now be moving from extreme fire danger to very high, but fire officials say we are not in the clear.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions will remain in effect, which means absolutely no fires of any kind.

Crews need to be able to focus on existing fires while conditions allow them to make progress.

“It’s a short-term lull but on the fires that are going, it's going to give us an opportunity to go closer to the fire more direct to the fire and try to start getting some of those contained,” noted Flathead County Fire Warden Lincoln Chute.

There is still plenty of fire season left, it is not over. Please do your part and help avoid any human-caused fires.

The latest information about fire restrictions across Montana can be at https://www.mtfireinfo.org/pages/restrictions.