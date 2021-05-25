Recent wet weather drops Missoula area fire danger to low

MISSOULA — Our recent cooler and wetter weather has prompted Missoula County fire protection agencies to reduce the fire danger in the Missoula area to “low.”

Fire managers note that when fire danger is low, fuels do not ignite readily from small embers but will if a more intense heat source -- such as lightning -- occurs.

The weather forecast is calling for several low-pressure systems to move across the area through the end of the week.

Anyone who is planning to perform outdoor burning in Missoula County must have an outdoor burn permit, activated for the day the burn is planned.

Permits cost $7 and can be purchased or renewed online here or in person at most local fire protection agencies.

Additional information about outdoor burning seasons, permits, and safe burning tips can be found here.