Redhorn Fire grows to 483 acres; public meeting set

ST. IGNATIUS - The Redhorn Fire has grown slightly from 398 acres on Monday to 483 acres.

It was first spotted a week ago burning in the Mission Mountains.

The blaze is burning in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness Area seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.

A community meeting to discuss the fire has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the St. Ignatius Fitness Center.

MTN News

Fire managers say helicopters, Super Scoopers, and S.E.A.T.s will be doing water drops throughout Tuesday along the perimeter of the fire to slow the downhill movement of the blaze.

There are no evacuations or closures in effect, although the area is already closed to recreation due to grizzly bear habitat.

No structures are being threatened by the lightning-caused Redhorn Fire which is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

There are 120 people assigned to Redhorn Fire.