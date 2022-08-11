Watch Now
Redhorn Fire holds steady at 511 acres

Dennis Bragg/MTN News
The Redhorn Fire is burning northeast of St. Ignatius in the Mission Mountains.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 15:49:34-04

ST. IGNATIUS - No growth is being reported from the Redhorn Fire which has burned 511 acres.

The blaze — which is in the Mission Mountains — remains 0% contained.

The fire is burning in the Tribal Mission Mountain Wilderness Area seven air miles northeast of St. Ignatius.

There are no evacuations or closures in effect, although the area is already closed to recreation due to grizzly bear habitat.

No structures are being threatened by the lightning-caused Redhorn Fire which is burning in heavy forest fuels and in steep rough terrain.

There are 120 people assigned to Redhorn Fire.

