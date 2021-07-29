Residents near Divide Complex wildfire brace for possible evacuation

The Divide Complex wildfires burning west of Monarch and Neihart are causing residents to consider their safety risk and potentially evacuate their homes.
As of Wednesday evening, the Balsinger Fire is about 8,185 acres with no containment. The Ellis Fire is estimated at 1,277 acres, with 70% containment. The two wildfires are being co-managed as the Divide Complex Fire.
The Divide Complex has 177 personnel assigned, along with aircraft, engines, dozers, masticators, fell bunchers, skidders, an ambulance, and water tenders.
Pre-evacuation orders have not been issued for residents of Neihart at this point, but some people with property in Neihart are beginning to take steps to protect their homes, cabins, and themselves.
“Yeah, the last couple days we’ve had quite a few people coming up, clearing out their cabins, getting dinner, getting to-go orders, not super frantic but a lot of traffic,” said April Roth, a bartender at Bob’s Bar Dining & Motel.
As of Wednesday evening, there have been no reports of any injuries or damaged/destroyed structures.
Evacuation Notices
- An evacuation order for Belt Park, issued by the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, remains in place.
- A pre-evacuation order was issued for the area from the Belt Creek Ranger Station to Monarch and from west of Monarch to the confluence of Pilgrim Creek and Belt Creek. Pre-evacuation means that people in the affected area should prepare to evacuate if the need arises. Preparing means that you should have a "go bag" ready containing necessary items.
