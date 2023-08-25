Ridge Fire burning 3,665 acres, containment remains at 76%

HUNGRY HORSE - Little change is being reported on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from the Ridge Fire southeast of Hungry Horse.

The blaze has burned 3,655 acres with containment holding at 76%.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public and an additional area closure remains in place.

According to the Friday update, the Doris Point Fire has grown slightly to 1,158 acres with containment growing from 10% to 58%.

There are 472 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.