Ridge Fire burning 3,665 acres, containment remains at 76%

Sean Well/sMTN News
Fire crews continue to make good progress on containment lines around the Ridge Fire which is burning in steep and rugged terrain near the Hungry Horse Reservoir.
Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 25, 2023
HUNGRY HORSE - Little change is being reported on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from the Ridge Fire southeast of Hungry Horse.

The blaze has burned 3,655 acres with containment holding at 76%.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public and an additional area closure remains in place.

According to the Friday update, the Doris Point Fire has grown slightly to 1,158 acres with containment growing from 10% to 58%.

There are 472 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.

