Ridge Fire grows to 2,940 acres, Hungry Horse Reservoir closed

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tuesday update from the Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse shows the blaze has grown from 2,773 acres to 2,940 acres and remains 0% contained.

The Flathead National Forest closed the Hungry Horse Reservoir to the public as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

A pre-evacuation notice remains in effect for private property along Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

East Side Road #38 is closed to all public traffic east of the junction of Desert Mountain Road and East Side Road #38. West Side South Fork Road #895 will be closed starting from the Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center. The road will remain open approximately 800 feet south of the west abutment of Hungry Horse Dam to facilitate traffic flow.

There is also an area closure in effect due to the Ridge Fire. Click here for more information.

Fire managers report that fire suppression efforts are focused on the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property.

Structure protection assessments and continuing to be conducted for private property in Coram and Martin City.

There are 198 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023 and is burning in steep terrain.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.