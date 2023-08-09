Ridge Fire holding at 2,940 acres, pre-evacuation notices issued

HUNGRY HORSE - The Wednesday update from the Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse shows the blaze is holding at 2,940 acres and remains 0% contained.

A pre-evacuation notice was issued Wednesday morning along the east side of Highway 2, north of Spotted Bear Road to West Glacier.

A pre-evacuation notice remains in effect for private property along Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public.

The following road closures are in effect:



FS Road #38 (East Side Road #38) is closed to all public traffic east of the junction of FS Road #497 (Desert Mountain Road) and East Side Road #38.

FS Road #895 (West Side South Fork Road #895) is closed to all public traffic starting at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground.

West Side South Fork Road #895 from the Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center to the existing closure at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground. Pre-evacuation notice in effect for private property along SF Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

There is also an area closure in effect due to the Ridge Fire. Click here for more information.

Fire managers report that fire suppression efforts are focused on the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property.

There are 249 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023, and is burning in steep terrain.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.