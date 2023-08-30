Ridge Fire holds steady at 3,365 acres, 76% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - No change is being reported on Wednesday, Aug.308, 2023, from the Ridge Fire southeast of Hungry Horse.

The blaze has burned 3,655 acres with containment holding at 76%.

Fire managers report that cooler temperatures and rain are significantly limiting fire activity.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public and an additional area closure remains in place.

According to the Wednesday update, the Doris Point Fire has burned 1,606 acres with containment growing to 83%.

There are 345 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.