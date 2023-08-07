Ridge Fire near Hungry Horse burning 2,773 acres

HUNGRY HORSE - The latest update from the Ridge Fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse shows the blaze has burned 2,773 acres and remains 0% contained.

Pre-evacuation notice is in effect for private property along Abbot Creek on the west side of the fire.

A public meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Glacier Bible Camp which is located at 400 Fifth Street West in Hungry Horse.

Fire managers report that fire suppression efforts away from the fire are focused on the west side of the fire to protect critical infrastructure and private property.

Structure protection assessments and continuing to be conducted for private property in Coram and Martin City.

MTN News

The Ridge Fire — which was sparked by dry lightning on July 30, 2023 — is burning in steep terrain.

East Side Road #38 is closed to all public traffic east of the junction of Desert Mountain Road and East Side Road #38. Currently, West Side South Fork Road #895 is closed to all public traffic starting at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground. West Side South Fork Road #895 will be closed starting on Aug. 8 from the Hungry Horse Dam Visitor Center to the existing closure at mile 15, near the Lid Creek Campground.

The area closure that is in effect due to the Ridge Fire is expected to expand on Aug. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.

There are 177 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which remains 0% contained.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.