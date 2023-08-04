Ridge Fire near Hungry Horse grows to 1,500 acres; evacuation notice is in effect

HUNGRY HORSE - The Ridge fire six miles southeast of Hungry Horse has grown from 633 acres to 1,576 acres as of Friday.

A mandatory evacuation notice is in effect for all public traffic from the junction of East Side Road and Desert Mountain Road. East Side Road is closed to all public travel from the junction Desert Mountain Road and Forest Service Road 38.

Fire managers report active fire behavior was seen on the southeast corner of the blaze on Thursday and it crossed Forest Service Road 38 and the Emery Creek drainage. Helicopters provided water bucket drops to prevent the fire from impacting critical infrastructure such as private property and FS Road 38.

Additionally, heavy equipment was used to create a fuel break on the west side of the fire to limit fire spread onto private property, Coram and Martin City.

MTN News

The Ridge Fire — which was sparked by dry lightning on July 30, 2023 — is actively burning on all sides in steep terrain.

Smoke is visible from locations along Highway 2 and Hungry Horse.

The Flathead National Forest implemented an area closure for the Ridge Fire on Aug. 3, and the closure will be expanded in the coming days. Click here for more information.

There are 90 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which remains 0% contained.

Fire danger is extreme and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Flathead National Forest.