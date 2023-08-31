Ridge Fire remains unchanged at 3,365 acres, 76% contained

HUNGRY HORSE - No change is being reported on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from the Ridge Fire southeast of Hungry Horse.

The blaze has burned 3,655 acres with containment holding at 76%.

Fire managers report that recent rainfall, along with cooler temperatures, has limited fire activity.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir remains closed to the public and an additional area closure remains in place.

According to the Thursday update, the Doris Point Fire remains at 1,606 acres with containment growing to 95%.

There are 320 people assigned to the Ridge Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.