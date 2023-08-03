Ridge Fire southeast of Hungry Horse burning 633 acres

HUNGRY HORSE - The Ridge fire — sparked by dry lightning on July 30, 2023 — is burning 633 acres.

The blaze is burning six miles southeast of Hungry Horse on the Flathead National Forest.

Aerial and ground resources responded quickly and estimated the fire size to be about 30 acres.

But fire managers report that due to the terrain, fuels and weather, firefighting crews were unable to directly attack the fire.

The Type 3 Incident Management Team has taken over command of the fire and additional resources have been arriving to battle the Ridge Fire.

Fire crews worked on Wednesday to protect critical infrastructure by removing hazardous fuels around communication towers near Desert Mountain.

According to the Thursday update, "this is a full suppression fire and firefighter and public safety is the top priority."

Firefighters are working to keep the fire away from Martin City and the private land west of Forest Service Road 38.

The fire is actively burning on all sides in steep terrain with heavy dead and down fuels.

Smoke is visible from locations along Highway 2 and Hungry Horse.

There are currently no evacuations in place as a result of the Ridge Fire.

Fire danger is extreme and Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect om the Flathead National Forest.