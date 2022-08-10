Rising Flathead fire danger prompts reminder

KALISPELL - Fire danger is continuing to rise in Northwest Montana and people are being asked to do their part to prevent wildfires.

"Remember that we are in very high fire danger and that you know we gotta take some special precautions in that,” Flathead County Fire Warden Lincoln Chute advised.

Now that fire season is in full swing it takes help from everyone to fight back.

“The nice thing up in Northwest Montana, we all help each other out,” Chute said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s on agency land, if it’s on state land, private land, we all work together.

That is something that is always helpful but it’s still not enough with the root of so many fires being caused by people.

“Just the last couple weeks it’s been 90%. The majority of our fires are human-caused,” Chut noted. “And that’s where we’re reaching out to the public, that we need a little help. You know we need just to try to limit any of those human-caused starts.”

Everyone can do their part in preventing wildfires including performing simple tasks like keeping a well-kept yard and being sure to put out any campfires.