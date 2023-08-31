River Road East Fire holding at 17,277 acres, 35% contained

PARADISE - Containment is continuing to grow at the River Road East near Paradise.

The blaze is holding at 17,277 acres with containment growing from 26% to 35% as of Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Fire managers report that containment increased along the in the Henry’s Creek and Henry’s Peak area of the fire on Wednesday.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks closure for parts of the Flathead River and Clark Fork River remain in effect. Details can be found here.

Additionally, the Lolo National Forest emergency closure of roads and trails in the area remains in effect. Details can be found here.

The Montana Red Cross has established a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders reports preliminary numbers show that 55 structures have been lost to the blaze including 15 “primary residences.”

There are 625 people assigned to the River Road East Fire.

The cause of the fire — which sparked on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 — remains under investigation.