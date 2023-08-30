River Road East Fire near Paradise at 17,277 acres, 26% contained

PARADISE - The River Road East near Paradise has burned 17,277 acres with containment growing to 26% as of Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Fire managers report approximately a ½" of rain fell on the fire area which will help with suppression efforts.

The latest information evacuation information can be found here.

Residents can also receive updates and sign up for automated emergency alerts here.

The closure of a section of the Flathead River at Perma Bridge to the CSKT boundary has been lifted.

MTN News

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has a closure in place on segments of the Flathead River and Clark Fork River within and near the River Road East Fire area. Details can be found here.

Additionally, the Lolo National Forest emergency closure of roads and trails in the area remains in effect. Details can be found here.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders reports preliminary numbers show that 55 structures have been lost to the blaze including 15 “primary residences.”

There are 685 people assigned to the River Road East Fire.

The cause of the fire — which sparked on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 — remains under investigation.