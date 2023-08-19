River Road East Fire triggering evacuations near Paradise

PARADISE — A wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Sanders County is triggering evacuations near Paradise and the surrounding areas.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office reports some areas around Paradise are under evacuation while others have been placed on pre-evacuation notice. If you live in the area or in town, you are asked to be prepared to leave.

The Sheriff's Office states that those impacted by the orders will receive a call or be contacted in person by deputies and officers. People who are being evacuated are asked to go to the fairgrounds in Plains.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office also noted in their emergency announcement that dispatchers and deputies are incredibly busy at the moment and more information will be released as soon as possible.

Highway 200 between Paradise and Plains, or between Highway 28 to Highway 135, is closed due to the fire.

MTN News

The River Road East Fire is burning in the Plains Ranger District. It started on private property along the Clark Fork River near the railroad tracks by Paradise Friday around 1:30 p.m., according to a Lolo National Forest official.

The fire then started to burn on Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation land.

The DNRC was being assisted by Lolo National Forest officials, rural fire departments, and the Sanders County Sheriff's Office.

We will keep you updated as the situation develops.