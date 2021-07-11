Rock Creek Fire burning between Craig and Wolf Creek

GREAT FALLS — The Rock Creek Fire between Craig and Wolf Creek has burned several hundred acres.

The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office says that I-15 southbound traffic is being turned around at the Craig exit to go north. I-15 northbound is being routed to 434 at the Wolf Creek exit. Seven Mile Road is closed from Craig. Highway 287 is closed from Craig to Seven Mile Road. The Frontage Road is closed between Craig and Wolf Creek.

The American Red Cross has established a shelter in Great Falls at New Hope Lutheran Church, 3125 5th Avenue South. Call the Red Cross at 800-272-6668 and ask for Shellie Creveling to make arrangements. If you cannot make it to Great Falls and need assistance in Helena, please call the same number and they can assist you.

Just before 9 p.m., the DNRC said the fire is "roughly estimated" to have burned about 500 acres. Air tankers and helicopters can be seen making water drops on the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries. At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.