Section of Highway 28 closed as Niarada Fire grows near Elmo

Posted at 9:01 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 23:01:10-04

MISSOULA — A section of Highway 28 is under an emergency closure Friday night as the Niarada Fire approaches the road.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the highway is closed for about ten miles from Browns Meadow Road to the junction with Highway 93 at Elmo.

The closure comes after the Lake County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations for some homes in the area earlier Friday.

The decision to evacuate was made in consultation with the Northern Rockies Complex Incident Management Team 3 after the blaze became active overnight on Thursday.

The residences covered by the notice are south of Highway 93 between Alexander Lane to Walking Horse Lane.

This includes the following roads:

  • Alexander Lane
  • Early Dawn Road
  • Spring Lane Road
  • Walking Horse Lane
  • Windward Heights Road
  • Wildhorse View
  • Buffalo Bridge Road
  • Saddle Drive
  • Island Butte Lane
  • Bridle Path
  • Ten Deuce Way
  • Cliffview Drive
  • Ricketts Road

