Slight growth reported at Moose Fire near Salmon

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho grew slightly Monday to 127,500 acres and remains 37% contained according to the Tuesday update.

A community meeting to discuss the blaze is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Idaho Fish and Game, Salmon Regional Office on US Highway 93.

The meeting will also be available to be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRTjI3ZoZDOmORid09GEodg.

Clouds and rain showers are likely Tuesday with up to a ¼" of rainfall possible across the fire area and perhaps more in areas where potential afternoon thunderstorms develop.

Fire managers report that helicopters were again grounded for most of the day Monday because smoke and haze limited visibility.

Cloud cover and increasing humidity have fire managers expecting "very little fire growth" over the next few days, according to the update.

Crews are continuing to provide protection for properties west of the town of Salmon and in the historic Leesburg area

Extensive sprinkler systems, portable tanks, and pumps are also being set up along the Ridge Road south of the Diamond Line.

Additionally, engine crews are continuing to provide structure protection for properties west of the town of Salmon.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

There are 918 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.