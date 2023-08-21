Slight growth seen at Big Knife Fire near Arlee, containment grows

ARLEE - The Big Knife Fire burning five miles east of Arlee has grown from 7,150 acres to 7,250 acres and is 11% contained as of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

A community meeting to discuss the blaze will take place on Monday beginning at 7 p.m. at the Arlee Community Center at 34086 Pow Wow Road in Arlee.

Several areas near the base of the mountains west of the Big Knife Fire remain in pre-evacuation status.

Additionally, Belmore Slough and Burnt Cabin roads remain closed in the Tribal Primitive Area.

There are 226 people assigned to the lightning-sparked blaze.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions remain in place across the Flathead Indian Reservation.