Slight growth seen at Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass

MISSOULA - The Bowles Creek Fire three miles southwest of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek drainage area has grown from 1,555 acres to 1,633 acres.

The fire — which remains 0% contained — is located in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area in steep terrain, just north of the 2022 Hog Trough Fire.

The blaze is burning in thick timber and dead and downed trees.

Fire personnel are using helicopter support north of Bowles Creek to slow fire growth of various spot fires.

The Bowles Creek Fire was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023.

The Skalkaho Pass Road remains open but people recreating or traveling in the area should watch for increased fire traffic.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest issued an emergency closure of some roads and trails in the area.

There are 157 people working the lightning-sparked Bowles Creek Fire.