Slight growth seen at Tin Soldier Complex Fires

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex fires 17 miles east of Swan Lake has grown slightly from 2,580 acres to 2,631 acres as of Tuesday.

The complex is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

Current acres burned as of Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 993 acres at 0% containment

Kah Mtn Fire – 407 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 1,208 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Out.

Fire managers report fire activity Monday was minimal between the three fires. The Kah Mountain and Sullivan have been the most active out of the three.

Fire personnel continue structure protection efforts for the Spotted Bear Ranch, Diamond R Ranch and the Spotted Bear Ranger Station compound.

Fire personnel have also developed a structure plan for the Heinrude residential community, according to the Tuesday update.

MTN News

An evacuation previously issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir has been closed to all public access, including both the east and west side roads.

The East Side South Fork Road #38 remains closed to public travel and the West Side South Fork Road #895 is closed to public travel near the 15 mile just past the Lid Creek Campground.

Restrictions/Closures:



Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect.

A road restriction is in effect for the East and West Side South Fork Roads.

An area closure is in effect for the front country of the Spotted Bear district as well the Gorge Creek drainage within the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, including Feather, Inspiration, Gorge, Canyon Trickle, and Stadium Creeks.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for air space over the Tin Soldier Complex to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft operating in the area.

There are 70 people assigned to the Tin Solider Complex fires which remain 0% contained.