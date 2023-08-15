Slight growth seen at Tin Soldier Complex Fires east of Swan Lake

HUNGRY HORSE - The Tin Soldier Complex fires 17 miles east of Swan Lake have grown slightly from 2,362 acres to 2,765 acres and remain 0% contained.

The complex is made up of four fires burning in the Spotted Bear Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

Current acres burned as of Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023:



Bruce Fire – 1017 acres at 0% containment

Kah Mtn Fire – 491 acres at 0% containment

Sullivan Fire – 1,257 acres at 0% containment

Con Kelly Fire – 0.25 acres – Out.

An evacuation previously issued by the Flathead County Sheriff for the Heinrude community remains in effect.

The Hungry Horse Reservoir also remains closed to all public access, including both the east and west side roads. Additionally, East Side Road #38 and West Side South Fork Road #895 are closed to public use for public and firefighter safety.

MTN News

Fire managers report the ongoing structure protection efforts for the commercial guest ranches, the Spotted Bear Ranger Station compound, the Heinrude residential community, and other infrastructure, will continue on Tuesday.

Restrictions/Closures:



Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect.

An area closure is in effect for the Hungry Horse Reservoir, the front country of the Spotted Bear district as well the Gorge Creek drainage within the Bob Marshall Wilderness area due to the Stadium Fire.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for air space over the Tin Soldier Complex including the Spotted Bear and Meadow Creek airstrips.

There are 70 people assigned to the Tin Soldier Complex Fires which were sparked by lightning on July 30, 2023.