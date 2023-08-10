Watch Now
Slight growth seen on Bowles Creek Fire near Skalkaho Pass

Posted at 11:12 AM, Aug 10, 2023
HAMILTON - Little change is being reported Thursday from the Bowles Creek Fire that is burning west of Skalkaho Pass.

The blaze has grown slightly to 3,589 acres with containment holding at 5%.

The fire — which was sparked by lightning on July 20, 2023 — is burning three miles west of Skalkaho Pass in the Bowles Creek Drainage.

Fire managers report crews are continuing to strengthen fuel breaks on both sides of the fire.

There are 231 people assigned to the blaze along with four engines and one helicopter.

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest have issued an emergency closure of roads and trails in the fire area.

Skalkaho Road remains but drivers should be aware of the increased traffic, slow down, and yield to fire vehicles and equipment.

